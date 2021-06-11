Dan Michael Komakech
Prolonged Dry Spell Sparks Panic for Farmers in Kitgum, Lamwo Districts

11 Jun 2021, 07:56 Comments 117 Views Kitgum, Uganda Environment Agriculture Northern Updates

In short
George Canopowonya, a farmer in Matidi Sub County in Kitgum district says the dry spell that commenced in mid-May has affected both cash and food crops that have reportedly failed to sprout and are withering at their critical production stage.

 

