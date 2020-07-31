Prolonged School Closures Spur Child Labour in Masaka

In short
The mining sites of Kajuna, Kasaka and Butenzi in Buwunga sub county, Masaka district have lately registered an increase in the number of children involved in both artisan sand and clay extraction, and bricks laying as a source of survival.
Children involved in hard labour of bricklaying in areas of Masaka, as a result of prolonged schools closure
