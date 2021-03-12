In short
A cross-section of learners, mainly from urban schools, has been studying online, over the last one year, since the closure of schools. The parents are now demanding that the children should be assessed for promotion instead of remaining in the same class for another year.
Promotion of Learners Perturbs Schools as More Classes Return Top story12 Mar 2021, 12:32 Comments 265 Views Education Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.