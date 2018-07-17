In short
According to Magezi, about 10 people raided his home at around 3:00am on Monday morning and started stoning his window panes and breaking the door. He was rescued by police, which arrived at around 5:30am and picked up some suspects.
Mayuge, Uganda
Residents arrive at John Magezi's home in Namalele village, Kityelela sub county in Mayuge district. Login to license this image from 1$.
