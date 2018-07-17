Abdul Ntale
Thugs Vandalise Property of Two Mayuge LC I Chairpersons Top story

17 Jul 2018, 06:58 Comments 133 Views Mayuge, Uganda Crime Report
Residents arrive at John Magezi's home in Namalele village, Kityelela sub county in Mayuge district. Wambuzi Reacheal

Residents arrive at John Magezi's home in Namalele village, Kityelela sub county in Mayuge district.

In short
According to Magezi, about 10 people raided his home at around 3:00am on Monday morning and started stoning his window panes and breaking the door. He was rescued by police, which arrived at around 5:30am and picked up some suspects.

 

