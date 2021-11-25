Ephraim Kasozi
Property Agent, Businessman Embroiled in Land Dispute

25 Nov 2021, 09:18 Wakiso District, Uganda Court Report
Mr Muhamadi Kamoga accused of fraudulently acquiring a 250 acre land at Bukaaya, Wakiso District.

In short
It is alleged that property agent, Muhamadi Kamoga fraudulently transferred, subdivided aa 250 acre land at Bukaaya Village, Wakiso District, contrary to the powers of Attorney granted to him by the landlord Peter Babingamba.

 

Tagged with: land, transfer, subdivision, fraud
Mentioned: Wakiso District, Ministry of lands

