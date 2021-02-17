Nebert Rugadya
Property Managers Blame Landlords For Vacant Premises

17 Feb 2021
Tall buildings in Kampala fail to get tenant for top floors

As the landlords were seeking the much-needed revenues from the tenants who were hit by months of closure, much of the period was spent negotiating a common position on the due rent.

However, many property owners decided to take a firm stance on the rent arrears, locking up the premises, forcing the tenants to abandon them.

Many have remained unoccupied despite being put up on the market.

 

