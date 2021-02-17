Property Managers Blame Landlords For Vacant Premises

In short
As the landlords were seeking the much-needed revenues from the tenants who were hit by months of closure, much of the period was spent negotiating a common position on the due rent.
However, many property owners decided to take a firm stance on the rent arrears, locking up the premises, forcing the tenants to abandon them.
Many have remained unoccupied despite being put up on the market.
Property Managers Blame Landlords For Vacant Premises17 Feb 2021, 20:02 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Real Estate
Mentioned: Knight Frank Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.