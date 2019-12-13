Prophet Mbonye Followers Sue Police

In short
The followers Simon Ssenyonga and Amos Musheija filed their suit in the Civil Division of High Court against the Director Criminal Investigations Department, AIGP Grace Akullo, Commissioner of Police Henry Mugumya and the Attorney General.
Prophet Mbonye Followers Sue Police13 Dec 2019, 15:11 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Health Religion Report
City Lawyer Simon Ssenyonga Addresssing Journalists at High Court in Kampala as Daniel Walyemera looks on.
In short
Tagged with: Daniel Walyemera Immunization Simon Ssenyonga and Amos Musheija prophet elvis mbonye zoe ministries
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.