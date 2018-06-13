Alex Otto
12:26

Mbonye's Zoe Fellowship Returns to Kyaddondo Ground

13 Jun 2018, 12:01 Comments 252 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Updates
Zoe fellowship at Lugogo ZOE ministries

Zoe fellowship at Lugogo Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Zoe Ministries led by Prophet Elvis Mbonye has shifted back to Kyadondo Rugby grounds following concerns of the use of the Lugogo cricket Oval.

 

Tagged with: prophet elvis mbonye zoe ministries kyaddondo rugby grounds lugogo cricket oval igg directive on cricket oval national council of sports
Mentioned: national council of sports zoe ministries

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.