Prophylaxis Doses Can Reduce Malaria Deaths, Re-admission in Children-Study

In short
According to the study, giving children who have suffered from severe malaria a prophylaxis dose of an antimalarial when they discharged from hospital can reduce re-admissions by over 60 percent
Prophylaxis Doses Can Reduce Malaria Deaths, Re-admission in Children-Study4 Dec 2020, 07:53 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Chemopreventive Malaria Study Malaria Study
Mentioned: New England Journal of Medicine
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.