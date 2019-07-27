Proposal to License Cesspool Emptiers Draws Mixed Reactions

In short
The proposal is contained in the draft Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA Sewage and Faecal Sludge Management Ordinance, 2019. It is intended to promote sanitation and regulate operations of emptiers.
Proposal to License Cesspool Emptiers Draws Mixed Reactions27 Jul 2019, 09:09 Comments 109 Views Business and finance Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: KCCA Sewerage and Faecal Sludge Management Ordinance 2019
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.