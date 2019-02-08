Proposal to Make Minister Kampala Head Delays KCCA Bill

In short
The bill, which was earlier under scrutiny by the Presidential affairs committee of parliament, seeks to streamline and strengthen the governance of Kampala. Under the proposals, the government also seeks to make the minister of Kampala be made political head of the authority, as a move to end the leadership stalemate at city hall.
Proposal to Make Minister Kampala Head Delays KCCA Bill8 Feb 2019, 20:30 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.