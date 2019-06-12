Kyegegwa elders have proposed the creation of more two counties which is being rejected by some residents

In short

The elders group, which is led by the Kyegegwa District Service Commission Chairperson, Keith Kalisa has already produced a map of the proposed counties, a copy of which URN has seen. According to the map, Kyaka North will be comprised of Sub Kigambo, Hapuyo, Nkaakwa, Kasule Sub counties and Hapuyo Town Council.