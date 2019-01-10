Alex Otto
20:46

Proposed Abolition of Death Penalty Splits Parliament

10 Jan 2019, 20:46 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
MPs are Divided over a Proposal to Abolish Death Penalty Online Images

MPs are Divided over a Proposal to Abolish Death Penalty

In short
Several members of Parliament have stood up in support of death penalty while other members say there is an opportunity for people to repent and change.

 

Tagged with: death penalty referendum on death penalty inmates on death row mps differ over death penalty
Mentioned: parliament of uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.