Henry Lematia
10:39

Proposed Arua City Monument Draws Protests

17 Sep 2022, 10:38 Comments 105 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Updates
The proposed Arua City monument under construction at Pakwach road roundabout

The proposed Arua City monument under construction at Pakwach road roundabout

In short
According to the design, the monument is expected to be 49.5 meters high and will comprise three giant advertising screens, a museum, a coffee restaurant, and a viewing tower among others. However, the residents say the monument could turn into a blackspot for accidents because of obstructing road users.

 

Tagged with: Development Infrastructure (DI) Residents reject design of the Arua City monument

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.