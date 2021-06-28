In short
In 2017, a report by the Ministry of Water and Environment on disasters mapped Gulu City among the areas in Northern Uganda, which are potentially prone to floods. As a result, the former Gulu Municipal Council recommended the widening of the banks of Pece Stream and secured the funding from Fichtner, two years ago.
Proposed Construction of Drainage Channel at Pece Stream Fails to Start
28 Jun 2021
