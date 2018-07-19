Proposed Construction of Luweero Museum Hits Snag

In short
Ndawula says that although district pledged to offer free land for the museum, the Central government is yet to pick interest in the proposal and they are planning to appeal to Ministry of Tourism again.
Proposed Construction of Luweero Museum Hits Snag19 Jul 2018, 17:31 Comments 168 Views Luweero, Uganda Tourism Analysis
A mass grave at Makulubita sub county headquarters where hundred of skulls were buried Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.