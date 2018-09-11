Hafitha Issa
13:23

Proposed Deployment of LDUs Draws Mixed Reactions from City Residents

11 Sep 2018, 13:22 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Security Updates

In short
John Bosco Karwanyi also a Boda boda rider and resident of Kifumbira zone in Kamwokya, says the LDUs should be deployed in rural areas with limited police posts and stations.

 

Tagged with: security police urban crime resident urban area urban center recruitment people young people president rural area gobierno rider post native ugandan parish question country reinstatement area zone subject agreement job team nation address manpower
Mentioned: ldus yoweri museveni

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.