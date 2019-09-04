Proposed Electoral Reforms Get Divergent Views in Gulu

In short
Government’s proposed reforms include the Presidential Elections (Amendment) Bill, the Parliamentary Elections (Amendment) Bill, The Electoral Commission (Amendment) Bill, The Political Parties and Organizations (Amendment) Bill and the Local Governments (Amendment) Bill.
Proposed Electoral Reforms Get Divergent Views in Gulu4 Sep 2019, 11:03 Comments 172 Views Gulu, Uganda Parliament Northern Polls Interview
Local residents, leaders and members of civil society organizations pose for a group photo infront of District Council Hall - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.