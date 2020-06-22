In short
Stella Lillian Lallam, the Gulu District Social Services Committee Chairperson, says Cwero Sub –County cannot be the new district headquarters since it isn’t strategically located.
Proposed New Gulu District Headquarters Raises Concerns from Local Leaders22 Jun 2020, 14:57 Comments 119 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Politics Northern Report
In short
Tagged with: awach sub -county cwero sub -county gulu district proposed new gulu district headquarters raises concerns from local leaders
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.