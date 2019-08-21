In short
Lukwago proposes a band system that creates three categories of property tax payers. According to his proposal, property owners with a taxable value below five million should be exempted from tax, those between five and 20 millions pay 3% while those above 20 millions are taxed at 5%.
Proposed Property Rates to Cost KCCA UGX 30bn
21 Aug 2019
Tagged with: KCCA Lukwago proposed property tax rates
