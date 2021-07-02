In short
Rev. Julius Tumwesige, the Archdeacon of Bumadu says the Christians are key sources of Church income and the closure of church premises complicates fundraising initiatives yet they need up to 100 million Shillings to purchase the Bishop’s car, complete the beautification of Bumadu Church and have a startup fund to run the Diocese.
Proposed West Ruwenzori Diocese Take-Off Delayed By Covid-19 Lockdown
