Basaija Idd
10:47

Proposed West Ruwenzori Diocese Take-Off Delayed By Covid-19 Lockdown

2 Jul 2021, 10:46 Comments 100 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Religion Updates
Bumadu archdeaconry will be the headquarters of the proposed West Ruwenzori Diocese

Bumadu archdeaconry will be the headquarters of the proposed West Ruwenzori Diocese

In short
Rev. Julius Tumwesige, the Archdeacon of Bumadu says the Christians are key sources of Church income and the closure of church premises complicates fundraising initiatives yet they need up to 100 million Shillings to purchase the Bishop’s car, complete the beautification of Bumadu Church and have a startup fund to run the Diocese.

 

Tagged with: Ruwenzori diocese West Ruwenzori Diocese proposed west ruwenzori diocese
Mentioned: West Ruwenzori Diocese

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.