Proprietors of Private Educational Institutions Demand Recognition as Investors

Mike Kironde, the National Chairperson PPEIAU, says that despite investing billions of Shillings in the education sector in the country, they are not recognised as investors yet some people show up with some little money and earn privileges like free land and tax holidays from the government.
Proprietors of Private Educational Institutions Demand Recognition as Investors18 Apr 2021, 10:01 Comments 123 Views Mbarara, Uganda Education Business and finance Updates
Mentioned: Ministry of Education & Sports
