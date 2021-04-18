EDSON KINENE
Proprietors of Private Educational Institutions Demand Recognition as Investors

Mike Kironde, the National Chairperson PPEIAU, says that despite investing billions of Shillings in the education sector in the country, they are not recognised as investors yet some people show up with some little money and earn privileges like free land and tax holidays from the government.

 

Mentioned: Ministry of Education & Sports

