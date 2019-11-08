Prosecution Amends Charges Against Dr Stella Nyanzi Supporters

Left to Right: FDC's Secretary for Mobilization Ingrid Turinawe and Fatuma Abalinabyo the lady said to have thrown a bottle at Buganda Road Court Magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu

In short

On Friday the Prosecution led by Miriam Njuki tendered before Court presided over by Grade one Magistrate Stella Amabilis an amended charge sheet where the accused are now joined together on one file.