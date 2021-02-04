Wambuzi Reacheal
Prosecution Asked to Amend Charge Sheet in Mumbere Case

4 Feb 2021, 17:58 Comments 124 Views Jinja, Uganda Court Report
Some of the accused persons being guided on how to conduct themselves during the court session.

While reading the names of the accused during a special ICD session held at the Kirinya main prisons on Thursday, Luswata said that, although the initial charge sheet comprised of 207 suspects, some were missing on the list and such anomalies would delay the pre-trial session.

 

