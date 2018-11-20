In short
Mugisha told the General Court Martial chaired by Lt General Andrew Gutti that they only wanted to present the investigating Officer in addition to the four state witnesses who testified against the accused. He however, said they discovered that his testimony was similar to four witnesses and therefore decided to close their submissions.
Prosecution Concludes Submission in Kitatta Case
