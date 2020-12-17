In short
The Masaka Grade One Magistrate Author Zirabamuzale was forced to adjourn the case to February next year after the state prosecutor Jacob Nahurira told the court that the witnesses had not appeared in court.
Prosecution Fails to Present Witnesses in Masaka NUP Leaders' Case
17 Dec 2020
Masaka, Uganda
