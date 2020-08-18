In short
The report shows that prosecution will rely on ten items including 49 cartridges, two projectiles, five fragments, 18 mobile phones, one Central processing unit dell type, 20 simcards, three memory cards, four Airtel simparks, 18 sim cards, four motorcycles and police vehicle registration number UP4778 where the trio was gunned down.
Prosecution Hands Over Physical Exhibits Report in Kaweesi Murder Trial
18 Aug 2020
