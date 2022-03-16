Prosecutor Arraigned in Court Over Ugx 1.5M Bribe

In short
Court has heard that the duo on March 3rd, 2022 in performance of their public functions solicited for a gratification of 1.5 million shillings from the relatives of Joseph Arinaitwe, a defilement suspect to have the case file disposed off and set him free.
Prosecutor Arraigned in Court Over Ugx 1.5M Bribe16 Mar 2022, 17:51 Comments 97 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Sargent Rehema Kunihira and his co accused State Attorney Charles Bogere Bwiso at the Anti Corruption Court in Kampala.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.