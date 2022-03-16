Kukunda Judith
Prosecutor Arraigned in Court Over Ugx 1.5M Bribe

16 Mar 2022, 17:51 Comments 97 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Sargent Rehema Kunihira and his co accused State Attorney Charles Bogere Bwiso at the Anti Corruption Court in Kampala.

Court has heard that the duo on March 3rd, 2022 in performance of their public functions solicited for a gratification of 1.5 million shillings from the relatives of Joseph Arinaitwe, a defilement suspect to have the case file disposed off and set him free.

 

