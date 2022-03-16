Prosecutor Arraigned in Court Over Ugx 1.5M Bribe

Sargent Rehema Kunihira and his co accused State Attorney Charles Bogere Bwiso at the Anti Corruption Court in Kampala.

In short

Court has heard that the duo on March 3rd, 2022 in performance of their public functions solicited for a gratification of 1.5 million shillings from the relatives of Joseph Arinaitwe, a defilement suspect to have the case file disposed off and set him free.