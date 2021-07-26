In short
The Prosecutors state that as Frontline workers in the Justice Law and Order Sector they are disappointed over the government's oversight in catering for the Prosecutors in the Covid-19 supplementary budget, a step which has reportedly handicapped the operations of members.
Prosecutors Demand for Covid-19 Risk Allowances
Tagged with: Arthurton Kukundakwe Prosecutors Welfare Timothy Amerit Uganda Association of Prosecutors
