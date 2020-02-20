In short
Justice Mubiru, who started his criminal session last month, is supposed to close it this Friday and adjourn the matters he hasn’t been unable to conclude to the next convenient session that isn’t scheduled.
Prosecutors Pleads With Court to Complete Kanyamunyu's Case this Session20 Feb 2020, 22:23 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Misc Updates
State Prosecutor Jonathan Muwaganya talks to Defense Lawyer MacDusman Kabega after the Session on Thursday.
Mentioned: Anna Kiiza Caleb Alaka Cynthia Munwangari Felix Abura Jonathan Muwaganya Judge of Gulu Justice Mubiru Justice system Kenneth Akena MacDusman Kabega Malik Car Bond Matthew Kanyamunyu Nakawa Division Principal Judge Road Police Station State Prosecutors Steven Mubiru
