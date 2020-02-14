Baker Batte
Prosecutors Ponder Strike Over Unfulfilled Government Promises

14 Feb 2020

Batson Baguma, the president of the Uganda Association of Prosecutors said that since their inception, they have grappled with issues of stagnation in rank, poor and discriminatory pay, poor facilitation, excessive workload, and limited training opportunities among others, which have negatively affected their members.

 

Mentioned: EphraKamuntu Prosecutor strike

