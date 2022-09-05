In short
According to Mugisha, they were supposed to respond to the application by June 22nd, 2022 but since their one-year term of office expired on June 9th, 2022, they did not make a response because they were uncertain about who would return. Mugisha added that, even around that time, they did not know that the Investigator whose name he didn't mention had been deployed in Somalia.
Prosecutors Seek to Recall Investigator in NUP Supporter's Petrol Bomb Case5 Sep 2022, 15:26 Comments 106 Views Court Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.