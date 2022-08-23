Kukunda Judith
19:23

Prosecutors Table More Evidence in Mityana Police Murder Case

23 Aug 2022, 19:08 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Some of the accused persons apearing before the court martial.

Some of the accused persons apearing before the court martial.

In short
The Court also heard that police were able to review the CCTV footage on the road and found that the recovered items belonged to suspected terrorists who were seen undressing before strangling their victims and stealing one of the guns.

 

Tagged with: Kiboga police officers murdered Mityana District police  officers murders Murder of Police Officers

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.