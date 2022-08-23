Prosecutors Table More Evidence in Mityana Police Murder Case

In short
The Court also heard that police were able to review the CCTV footage on the road and found that the recovered items belonged to suspected terrorists who were seen undressing before strangling their victims and stealing one of the guns.
Prosecutors Table More Evidence in Mityana Police Murder Case23 Aug 2022, 19:08 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kiboga police officers murdered Mityana District police officers murders Murder of Police Officers
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.