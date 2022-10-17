Prosecutors Withdraw Charges Against Soldier Accused of Sleeping With Boss’ Wife

In short
But on Monday when the matter came up for hearing to commence, the Prosecutors comprising of Private Regina Nanzala, Anthony Phillip Olupot and Lt. Gift Mubehamwe instead tendered before Court a document indicating that prosecution was no longer interested in the said charges against Nuwagira.
Prosecutors Withdraw Charges Against Soldier Accused of Sleeping With Boss’ Wife17 Oct 2022, 21:19 Comments 89 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Annet Kobusingye, Masaka Armoured Brigade Private Regina Nanzala, Anthony Phillip Olupot and Lt Gift Mubehamwe
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.