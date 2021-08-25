In short
Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA Speaker Zahra Luyirika called for a council sitting today for CEC to update the house on the reopening of the Old Taxi Park, repossession of government markets and the appointment of the City Public Accounts Committee, among other issues.
Protests as Lukwago, City Executive Committee Skip KCCA Council Sitting
KCCA Speaker Zahra Luyirika sitted on an ordinary plastic seat after the speaker's seat wasn't brought.
