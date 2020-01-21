In short
She verbally exchanged words with Betty Atim, the Gulu District NRM Women League Chairperson accusing her of taking sides by conniving with the NRM party Electoral Commission to distribute exercise book papers for voters to write the names of their candidates, something she said was confusing to voters.
Protests As NRM Conducts Party Elections in Gulu Top story21 Jan 2020, 21:18 Comments 193 Views Gulu, Uganda Politics Election Northern Breaking news
