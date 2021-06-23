Protests in Jinja as Security Blocks Pedestrians from Accessing Jinja Town

In short
While cargo trucks, pickups and motorcycles were given a green light to easily proceed, occupants of private vehicles and pedestrians who were not in the category of essential workers were tasked to adduce movement permits.
Protests in Jinja as Security Blocks Pedestrians from Accessing Jinja Town23 Jun 2021, 15:34 Comments 232 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Mobile Money city motor vehicle pedestrian police security service provider
Mentioned: CBD Ibrahim Kaloli Jinja
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.