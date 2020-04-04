Protests in Quarantine Centres Over Extension of Days

In short
Although many people had completed their institutional quarantine towards the end of the week, the government said several people will have to undergo another 14-days after mixing with people who later tested positive to coronavirus disease COVID-19.
Protests in Quarantine Centres Over Extension of Days4 Apr 2020, 17:31 Comments 86 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: Arch apartments Entebbe Central Inn Quarantine additional days of quarantine protest in quarantine centres
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.