Alex Otto
17:33

Protests in Quarantine Centres Over Extension of Days

4 Apr 2020, 17:31 Comments 86 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Updates
Protest notes on Ssentongos door Jimmy Spire Ssentongo

Protest notes on Ssentongos door

In short
Although many people had completed their institutional quarantine towards the end of the week, the government said several people will have to undergo another 14-days after mixing with people who later tested positive to coronavirus disease COVID-19.

 

Tagged with: Arch apartments Entebbe Central Inn Quarantine additional days of quarantine protest in quarantine centres
Mentioned: Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.