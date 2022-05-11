In short
Hajj Abdul Jabala Mawanda, who was recently thrown out of the school administration, accuses Police of shielding his adversaries as they mess up the school for their selfish interests. He argues that while the schools were established on a Muslim foundation, his brother Hajj Harunah Jjembadeviated from the principal and hired Born Again Christians to manage it hence the apparent misunderstanding.
Protracted Disputes Delay Reopening of Kabigi Islamic Schools
Mentioned: Kabigi Islamic Institute
