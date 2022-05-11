Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Protracted Disputes Delay Reopening of Kabigi Islamic Schools

11 May 2022, 10:05 Comments 77 Views Bukomansimbi District, Uganda Education Updates

In short
Hajj Abdul Jabala Mawanda, who was recently thrown out of the school administration, accuses Police of shielding his adversaries as they mess up the school for their selfish interests. He argues that while the schools were established on a Muslim foundation, his brother Hajj Harunah Jjembadeviated from the principal and hired Born Again Christians to manage it hence the apparent misunderstanding.

 

