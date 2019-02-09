PS Atwine Directs Hepatitis B Vaccination for Luweero Health Workers

In short
Patrick Mwesigwa, the Chairperson Luweero District Health Committee, says they want the Ministry to roll out mass vaccination against Hepatitis B to protect residents from contracting the disease.
PS Atwine Directs Hepatitis B Vaccination for Luweero Health Workers9 Feb 2019, 14:35 Comments 194 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Analysis
Doctor Diana Atwine the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Health speaking to Luweero District Health Officials at Luweero Health Center IV on Friday Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
