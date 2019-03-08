In short
The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the treasury Keith Muhakanizi advised against the payment of 40bn shillings to 10 companies that supplied grain to the South Sudan Government.
PS Muhakanizi Advised Finance Minister Against South Sudan Compensation
8 Mar 2019
