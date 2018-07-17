Ezekiel Ssekweyama
PSU Investigates Kyotera DPC over Missing Pistol

Greater Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson Lameck Kigozi speaking to us about the investigation against their Kyotera DPC. Ezekiel Ssekweyama

On July 6th Kayongo lost his pistol to a group of thugs that disguised as soldiers of Special Forces Command-SFC. They claimed that they were an advance team deployed ahead of President Musevenis visit to Kyotera district.

 

