PSU Probing 10 Drivers Over Misuse of Police Ambulances

Several people have lodged complaints at PSU accusing the drivers of asking them to pay money before they could drive their patients to hospitals. Some drivers, according to complaints at PSU, refused to drive the patients when relatives failed to pay the money they had asked.
PSU Probing 10 Drivers Over Misuse of Police Ambulances30 Nov 2021, 14:32 Comments 84 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
