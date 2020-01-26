PSU Questions CID Officers for Mishandling Cases

In short
Most of the arrested detectives including those that learnt about the whip in advance and went into hiding are in the eighteen policing divisions that make up Kampala Metropolitan area covering the districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono and parts of Mpigi and Kayunga districts.
PSU Questions CID Officers for Mishandling Cases26 Jan 2020, 18:36 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.