Flavia Nassaka
15:07

Psychiatric Health Officers Urged on Own Mental Health

17 Feb 2023, 15:05 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo says that owing to the high and growing threat of mental illness, the ministry has started a mental health programme within schools which they are planning to expand to tertiary institutions.

 

Tagged with: graduating students pyschosocial support
Mentioned: Butabika hospital Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES)

