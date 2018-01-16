NRM Sets Up Committee to Probe PTA Loan Scandal

In short
It is reported that after the loan application was rejected by Parliament on January 7, 2016, the Ministry of Finance amended the objective of the loan to indicate that money was urgently needed to procure medical supplies for the country. It was subsequently approved three months later.
NRM Sets Up Committee to Probe PTA Loan Scandal16 Jan 2018, 19:11 Comments 53 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
