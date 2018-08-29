In short
Paul Oputa, the Moroto DEO says only SMCs are trying to do their work in schools. He observed that some PTA executive members are ignorant of their roles, something that has affected their performance.
Most PTA, SMCs In Karamoja Non Functional
A parent pleads with school authorities during parents meeting at St. Daniel Comboni Secondary School in Matany, Napak district after strike over unresolved students complaints. Login to license this image from 1$.
