In short
Felix Okello, the best candidate in the recently released 2019 Grade III examinations, says that when he left Nakaseke PTC last year he thought of getting employed immediately but following the closure of schools, he is still dependent on his parents for survival.
PTC Graduates Ask Gov't to Rethink Teacher Education in Wake of Covid-1930 Aug 2020, 11:12 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
In short
