Christopher Kisekka
11:26

PTC Graduates Ask Gov't to Rethink Teacher Education in Wake of Covid-19

30 Aug 2020, 11:12 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates

In short
Felix Okello, the best candidate in the recently released 2019 Grade III examinations, says that when he left Nakaseke PTC last year he thought of getting employed immediately but following the closure of schools, he is still dependent on his parents for survival.

 

