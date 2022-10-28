In short
From the conference, it is clear that the world is likely to see more nuclear power plants constructed between now and 2050. But speakers and promoters of this technology as part of energy security say it is crucial that the public is consulted about the likely risks and benefits of nuclear energy.
Public Acceptance Key to Nuclear Energy Rollout, Say Ministers
28 Oct 2022
Mentioned: International Energy Association – IEA The Atomic Energy Council The International Atomic Energy Agency – IAEA The Nuclear Power and Energy Authority (NuPEA) of Kenya
