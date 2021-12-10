Public Accountants Tipped On Ways To Prevent Blood Clots

In short
Turyabahika noted that while some people have been hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 due to fears that they will get blood clots, he says they are still vulnerable to getting blood clots when they get infected with Covid-19 because all viruses cause blood clots.
As a result, he is advising people to get vaccinated and ensure they drink at least two litres of water daily, undertake regular physical exercises such as walks and swimming to prevent blood clots.
Public Accountants Tipped On Ways To Prevent Blood Clots10 Dec 2021, 12:12 Comments 108 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Business and finance Education Updates
Dr. Joseph Turyabahika, the Director Kampala Medical Chambers Hospital, making presentation at the CPA annual seminar
