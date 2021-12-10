Public Accountants Tipped On Ways To Prevent Blood Clots

In short

Turyabahika noted that while some people have been hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 due to fears that they will get blood clots, he says they are still vulnerable to getting blood clots when they get infected with Covid-19 because all viruses cause blood clots.













As a result, he is advising people to get vaccinated and ensure they drink at least two litres of water daily, undertake regular physical exercises such as walks and swimming to prevent blood clots.